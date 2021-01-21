Signing of Memorandum on “Dostlug” field is result of many years of consistent action by our countries - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea is the result of many years of consistent action by our countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting through video conferencing with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

“This ceremony is the result of many years of consistent action by our countries to strengthen independence, sovereignty and economic potential. Today, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have asserted themselves in the international arena as countries that can justifiably talk about an independent foreign and domestic policy. Unfortunately, this is not very common in the world today. Our countries are completely self-sufficient. They do not depend on international loans, foreign aid or any other forms and types of external influence. We are countries that are strongly attached to our national, moral and ethical traditions. This is a foundation that leads us forward. Today, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are relatively young independent states. Our independence is less than 30 years old, but over these years we have been able to achieve tremendous successes. These successes lead us forward today, we solve very important issues of social well-being, economic development and global transnational projects. We are countries open to investment. Foreign companies confidently invest large amounts in both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan because they are confident that their funds will be protected. They are confident of the political stability of our countries, which is also the most important factor in development today. Development is impossible without stability. Stability leads to prosperity, investment, attention of the largest international companies and thereby strengthening the role of countries in the international arena and their influence. Speaking about the similarity of our countries both historically and culturally, as well as our common roots, the commonality of our language, common religion, of course, we have transformed this positive background into such effective cooperation today. So are signing not just a memorandum on a field in the Caspian today. We are taking a very important step for the future successful development of our relations,” the head of state said.