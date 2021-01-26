President Aliyev receives French Minister of State attached to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.
Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne recalled with pleasure his visit to Azerbaijan four years ago and his participation in the inauguration of a new building of the French-Azerbaijani University-UFAZ in Baku.
The sides exchanged views on the regional issues and touched upon the agenda of Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations.
They also discussed the issues of mutual interest.
