Reforms going on everywhere, reforms are inevitable, country faces new challenges - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Reforms are going on everywhere, reforms are inevitable and the country faces new challenges, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rashad Nabiyev due to his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Trend reports.

“Whoever is ahead in technological development will win and whoever is left behind will be dependent. It is no secret that there are professions that will disappear in five years from now. New professions will appear, and we must be ready to master these professions. We must be ready, our human resources must be aligned with the ongoing processes of industrialization in the world, especially the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and ensure the development of Azerbaijan. It is no coincidence that the Davos World Forum chose Azerbaijan as one of the centers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It was on their initiative that this happened and a relevant document was signed,” Azerbaijani president said.

“This is why your ministry has extensive functions. I am also pleased with the work of the minister who worked in this position before you. He has also fulfilled his duties with dignity, resolved many important issues and ensured the development of Azerbaijan in this field. But reforms are going on everywhere, reforms are inevitable and the country faces new challenges. I think you can do these things – at least I hope so. I want to emphasize again that this is a great confidence and a great responsibility for you. You have to justify this responsibility with your work,” the head of state said.