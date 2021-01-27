We don't need fake history - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

We don't need fake history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Aydin Karimov due to his appointment as Special Representative of the President in Shusha district, Trend reports.

“I have said this before but I want to say again: our scientists and specialists should provide full information about the correspondence of our history to reality. We should not hide our history. We don't need fake history. How many times did we come across false history in Soviet times? Our heroes were presented as enemies, and the enemies of our people, bloodsuckers, as heroes. Twenty-six Baku commissars, this Armenian-Bolshevik bandit detachment, was presented as a group of heroes, whereas the patriots who fought with them were portrayed as enemies. We have seen this. Our generation knows what fake history is. Someone wants to create fake history again now. Once again, someone wants to wash away the guilt of certain deserters, traitors, and cowards. We cannot allow this. Everyone should know who sold the lands and who freed them from the occupation,” the head of state said.