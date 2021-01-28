Armenia must refrain from politics ethnic and religious hatred - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Politics 28 January 2021 23:09 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia must refrain from politics ethnic and religious hatred - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs of the State of Israel has prepared an annual report on the situation with anti-Semitism in the world. This report, published on the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day - January 27, assesses the anti-Semitic situation in the world in 2020, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA's press service.

The report says that anti-Semitism is on the rise in Armenia. Thus, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as political cooperation and defense trade between Israel and Azerbaijan have led to an alarming rise in the bar of anti-Semitism in Armenia. It is noted that political criticism was soon replaced by attacks against an ethnic-religious background and accusations against Jews of alleged historical and contemporary crimes against the Armenian people. Criticism of the State of Israel and even extreme anti-Semitic statements are said to have been made.

"As it is known, the propaganda of Nazism in Armenia and the glorification of fascism have been raised by us many times, including at the highest level. In this regard, we would like to recall the speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in 2019, based on specific documents and evidences," the Ministry said.

These tendencies, the Ministry noted, which are constantly raised by the Azerbaijani side and cause serious concern, are already reflected in international reports, and, thus, cause alarm in connection with the growth of anti-Semitism in Armenia.

"Ethnic and religious hatred has no future, and these ideas can be a disaster for the state and the people who promote it. Armenia must refrain from these dangerous tendencies and make efforts to establish international peace, cooperation, and prosperity. Undoubtedly, this will benefit Armenia, the region, and the international community," the Ministry said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Investigation launched in Azerbaijan, following incident on liberated lands
Investigation launched in Azerbaijan, following incident on liberated lands
Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 recoveries
Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 recoveries
UNEC students reach the final of the international competition
UNEC students reach the final of the international competition
Loading Bars
Latest
Russia resumes flights to Greece, Singapore from February 8 Russia 23:35
Armenia must refrain from politics ethnic and religious hatred - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 23:09
WHO says new COVID-19 strains could prolong second wave in Africa Other News 22:35
Coronavirus vaccination in Turkey begins for citizens 75 and above Turkey 22:34
Flydubai resumes flights to Georgia Georgia 22:32
Iran exports $594mn non-oil goods to EAEU member states Business 22:30
Uzbek finance ministry to create central information portal on public procurement Uzbekistan 22:14
Volume of mortgage loans in absolute value increases in Azerbaijan as of 2020 Finance 22:13
Azerbaijan's state postal operator to acquire extinguishers via tender Tenders 22:10
Sweden talks relations in agricultural sector with Georgia Business 22:07
Morocco launches mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign Other News 21:41
UK records another 28,680 coronavirus cases, 1,239 deaths Europe 21:20
Projects on using renewable energy sources discussed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 21:01
İssues related to natural gas discussed in Azerbaijan (FOTO) Economy 20:54
Georgia implements program to reduce damage to environment caused by plastic waste Business 20:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zerger village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:49
Azerbaijan repairing houses destroyed as result of Armenian aggression in Horadiz (PHOTO) Economy 19:10
Azerbaijani Naval Forces delegation visits Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 18:55
Work on return of POWs between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russia's MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:52
UN structures negotiating with Azerbaijan and Armenia to send mission to Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:52
New Azerbaijan Party protests against United Russia party Politics 18:29
OSCE MG co-chairs intend to visit Karabakh region - Russian Foreign Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:29
Investigation launched in Azerbaijan, following incident on liberated lands Society 18:23
Georgian-Swiss company Blauenstein postpones construction of new factory Business 18:11
Products produced in Georgia becoming more expensive Business 18:07
State share of two Uzbek oil and fat companies put up for sale Finance 18:05
Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee talks received appeals on use of e-services in 2020 ICT 18:04
EBRD finds ways to adjust its support to Kazakhstan against COVID-19 backdrop Business 17:44
Azerbaijan's maritime freight down in 2020 Transport 17:41
Georgia sees significant decrease in international visits Tourism 17:38
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs eye to create catering facilities on liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 17:32
Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss co-op in innovation and advanced technology sector ICT 17:23
EAEU exports large volume of various chemical products to Turkmenistan Business 17:21
Azerbaijan reveals data on cargo transportation by road for 2020 Transport 17:20
Azerbaijan records decline in 2020 bank lending Finance 17:12
Azerbaijan may become new global investment hub Economy 17:09
Azerbaijan's banking sector ended 2020 with profit Finance 17:09
Uzbek finance ministry to provide financial support for household lands owners Uzbekistan 17:08
Iran's non-oil export was considerable during COVID-19 peak Business 17:08
Kazakhstan to take measures on ramping up agricultural exports Business 17:08
Turkey - third country after US and China that implemented biggest number of vaccine projects – President Erdogan Turkey 17:08
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency talks concept of smart projects in liberated lands ICT 17:07
Kazakhstan's automotive manufacturers increase payments to state budget twofold Transport 17:06
Georgian fish processing company Umali plans to expand production line Business 17:06
EAEU increases export of petroleum products to Turkmenistan Business 17:06
Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:05
Construction of circular gas pipeline being completed in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Oil&Gas 16:45
Uzbekistan’s 2020 import of construction materials down Construction 16:44
Gradual opening of economy may start earlier than planned in Georgia Business 16:44
Russia retains status of only polymer products supplier to Turkmenistan from EAEU countries Business 16:43
Georgia to resume regular flights from February 1 Transport 16:43
Kazakhstan to apply UN sustainable food production principles Business 16:33
Iran announces amount of enriched uranium Nuclear Program 16:30
Azerbaijan creates working group to increase export of tomatoes Business 16:30
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan through state line greatly grows in 2020 Finance 16:30
Ministry of Education to become separate agency in Georgia Business 16:28
Wikipedia includes articles about Azerbaijan in Polish Politics 16:27
EIB energy co-op with Azerbaijan to be affected by Energy Lending Policy, CBR Oil&Gas 16:23
American Airlines posts record annual loss on pandemic pain US 16:19
Int'l Association Israel-Azerbaijan sends letter to Polish channel due to Karabakh war documentary Politics 16:19
Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment ahead of schedule - Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Nuclear Program 15:58
Azerbaijani MP meets with residents of Khudat city (PHOTO) Politics 15:55
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 30 Oil&Gas 15:52
UNEC students reach the final of the international competition Society 15:52
Trilateral working group on Nagorno-Karabakh region to discuss restoration of transport infrastructure in region Politics 15:51
Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of new cultural monuments in liberated territories Society 15:50
Azerbaijan talks ongoing work on construction of Baku-Guba-Russia border highway (PHOTO) Economy 15:49
Georgia starting to reform state-owned enterprises Business 15:49
Dow profit rises 61.4% on recovery in chemical prices, demand US 15:31
UNESCO should recognize damage done from Armenian occupation to Azerbaijan's heritage - analyst Politics 15:29
PetroIran Development Company developing several oil fields Oil&Gas 15:21
Dostlug field - major breakthrough in Azerbaijani -Turkmen energy relations Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijan to increase financial inclusion for entrepreneurs Business 15:20
WB talks about results of measures to develop human capital in Azerbaijan Finance 15:20
Azerbaijan prioritizes support for Karabakh war veterans, martyr families - Azernews newspaper Politics 15:19
GSA Technologies company plans to popularize Smart Aeroponics technology in Georgia ICT 15:18
Armenia also destroyed Orthodox church in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district - Trend TV report Politics 15:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 28 Society 15:01
Azerbaijan greatly increases export of tomatoes to Kazakhstan Business 14:57
Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals reports 2020 operations results above guidance range Business 14:43
Uzbekistan reveals budget allocated for healthcare sector in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:42
Uzbekistan working to improve quality of drinking water supply services in Tashkent Uzbekistan 14:41
Turkmen Maritime and River Transportation Agency exceeds working plan for transportation Transport 14:40
Azerbaijani banks accelerate the digitalization of payments, services in 2020 (Interview) Economy 14:40
Azerbaijani Central Bank talks countrywide development of financial technologies Economy 14:40
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 14:39
Georgian "Kakhetian Traditional Winery" to start construction of eco-village Business 14:28
Kazakhstan's civil aviation authorities introducing 'e-Freight' system Transport 14:26
Azerbaijani banks buy more foreign currency at CBA's auction Finance 14:22
Russia allows imports of peppers tomatoes from one more Kazakh venture Business 14:20
Kazakh Parliament ratifies free trade agreement between EAEU, Serbia Business 14:14
Iran declares its revenues from tea exports Business 14:11
Azerbaijan's AzeriCard and Visa developing new mobile platform Finance 14:10
UK will review quarantine country list on Thursday Europe 14:10
Iran's CBI reveals amount of loans issued in Iran's housing and construction sector Finance 14:01
Iran's NIOC holding discussions with foreign company regarding Susangerd field Oil&Gas 13:59
Azerbaijan may open trading houses in Japan and Pakistan Business 13:51
New enterprises put into operation in Iran's industrial parks Business 13:49
Iran's exports from Kerman Province increases Business 13:47
Vaccine diplomacy: India gets request from all across the world; partnering in phased manner Other News 13:45
All news