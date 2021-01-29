Azerbaijani Working Group on Cultural Monuments holds meeting in liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

Trend:

A meeting of the Working Group on Historical and Cultural Monuments was held in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan.29.

In accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, a Coordination Headquarters was established under the chairmanship of the Presidential Administration’s Head Samir Nuriyev in order to centrally address socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational, and other urgent issues in the liberated territories, as well as coordinate respective work in this area. The headquarters has an Interdepartmental Center, consisting of various working groups.

The main area of ​​activity of one of them - the Working Group on Historical and Cultural Monuments, Cultural Institutions is to determine the current state of cultural values in the liberated territories, assess the damage caused to them, classify them, as well as organize restoration work and protect them in an appropriate manner.