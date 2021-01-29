Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation on January 29, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Jan. 29.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the region and the implementation of trilateral statements [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] dated November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

The parties exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations, as well as issues of cooperation in international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, and others.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the telephone conversation.