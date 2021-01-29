Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss beginning of operation of Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29
Trend:
On January 29, a phone conversation was held between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Defense Ministers discussed issues related to the beginning of operation of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center.
Latest
Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss beginning of operation of Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center
Results of assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh region to be provided for filing relevant claims – Azerbaijani deputy minister