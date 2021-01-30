Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center starts working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)

Details added: First version posted on 12:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.30

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is beginning its work on January 30, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The opening of the center is taking place in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring will be carried out by representatives of Turkey and Russia.

The opening ceremony is being attended by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. They are being acquainted with the conditions created in the center.

The Center has a briefing room, a cafeteria with 100 seats, a first-aid post, atelier and a shop. There is also a parking lot, two sports grounds, food and refrigeration warehouses.

The center’s territory is fenced around the perimeter, 4 watch towers were set up, round-the-clock security was organized.