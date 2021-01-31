Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Mirler village Gubali district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.31
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared video footage from Mirler village Gubali district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Foreign Ministry comments on information about threat to Azerbaijani ambassador to US posed by Armenian radicals
Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center to contribute to ensuring stability in region - Turkish MoD Deputy
India, Bangladesh hold foreign office consultations, discuss preparations for PM Modi's visit to Dhaka in March
Turkish staff for joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands arrives in country - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Changes to name of Committee on Precious Metals, Precious Stones of Turkmenistan’s CB to be introduced into legislation