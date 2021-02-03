Now, it’s new page in our history - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Now, it’s a new page in our history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format a delegation led by Chairman of the Italian Marie Tecnimont Group Fabrizio Di Amato, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan will implement all what is necessary in order to restore life on the territories which we have liberated. It will be not easy, because everything is destroyed and visiting the liberated territories one can see the total destruction. All the buildings, all the factories, all the historical monuments, social infrastructure is leveled to ground. So, we will have to do everything from zero. Therefore, of course, we will need good partners also for that part of our activity. Of course, your activity in Azerbaijan and projects which you implement help us to increase the non-energy related sector of our industry. And by the way, I can tell you despite the pandemic, and despite the economic decline in Azerbaijan last year which was 4.3%, our non-energy related industry grew 12.5%. This is a real demonstration of industrialization program. Cooperation with such leading international companies as Maire Tecnimont of course helped us and will help us in the future,” the head of state said.