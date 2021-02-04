Azerbaijan confirms 263 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 152 new COVID-19 cases, 263 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 230,769 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 224,431 of them have recovered, and 3,190 people have died. Currently, 3,148 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,640 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,433,585 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Azerbaijan started this restoration work on its own, we started it without waiting for help from anyone - President Aliyev
Contemptible enemy not only destroyed all our buildings, historical sites but also planted booby traps everywhere - President of Azerbaijan
I want to appeal to citizens of Azerbaijan, ask them not to travel to liberated lands without permission, illegally - President Aliyev
Subsidy program assists construction sector to avoid significant fluctuations in apartment prices in Georgia
Guests with hotel reservations, ski pass tickets may visit Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Tourism Center - State Tourism Board
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Vugar Suleymanov on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Agency for Mine Action (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president appoints chairman of board of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories