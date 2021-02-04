Azerbaijan confirms 263 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Azerbaijan has detected 152 new COVID-19 cases, 263 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 230,769 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 224,431 of them have recovered, and 3,190 people have died. Currently, 3,148 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,640 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,433,585 tests have been conducted so far.