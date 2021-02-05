Azerbaijani MoD shares video of Jabrayil district’s Soltanly village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared a footage of Jabrayil district’s Soltanly village liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.5.
The footage:
