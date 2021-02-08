Meeting with Azerbaijani president's special representative held in liberated Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

A meeting with Azerbaijani President's newly appointed Special Representative in Shusha city Aydin Karimov was held at the Intermanagement Center under the Coordination Headquarters for Resolving Issues in Liberated Territories of the country, Trend reports on Feb.8.

During the meeting, detailed information was provided on the work of the Intermanagement Center performing a coordination function between the structures. Besides, in accordance with the tasks and activities of the special mission, an exchange of views took place on the work to be done jointly with the Intermagement Center.

At the meeting, issues of mutual cooperation of the institute of the special representative, created on the initiative and by order of the head of state, with the Intermanagement Center and the Working Groups operating under it on systemic, consistent and coordinated restoration and creative work in the liberated territories were also considered.