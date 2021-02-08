President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO)

Politics 8 February 2021 12:15 (UTC+04:00)
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new complex of administrative building of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Binagadi district, Baku.

President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
ACWA Power eyes completing construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan
ACWA Power eyes completing construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan
Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance
Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be able to handle over 1K passengers per hour
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be able to handle over 1K passengers per hour
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkmen road transport agency reveals indicators on cargo transportation for 2020 Transport 12:44
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Russia Business 12:42
Kazakhstan reports decrease in exports to Bulgaria amid COVID-19 Business 12:36
Petkim-Star integration may be completed in 2-3 years Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkey supports overhaul of Georgian military airport in Marneuli Finance 12:35
Railway linking countries of Central and South Asia to establish trade, economic co-op Transport 12:34
Georgia reports 204 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.8 Georgia 12:26
EU market’s demand for Georgian hazelnut increases Business 12:25
Kazakhstan eyes to boost exports Kazakhstan 12:19
UK Foreign Office Minister hails Azerbaijan's plan to tackle domestic violence Politics 12:16
President Aliyev inaugurates new complex of administrative building of Prosecutor General’s Office (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Kazakh Ministry of Trade & Integration offers financing of export products Business 12:00
German industrial output flat in December Europe 11:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 11:58
Shah Deniz gas ramp up in 2010-2020 Oil&Gas 11:57
Railway infrastructures put into operation in Iran Transport 11:52
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: how production dropped since 2010 Oil&Gas 11:49
Uzbekistan, IDB to expand bilateral co-op by mobilizing resources of IDB subsidiaries Uzbekistan 11:47
Georgia sees decrease in furniture sales Business 11:39
Bangladesh kicks off countrywide coronavirus vaccination drive Other News 11:38
Meeting with Azerbaijani president's special representative held in liberated Shusha Politics 11:37
ACWA Power eyes completing construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan Construction 11:36
Dynamics of Sangachal terminal’s gas processing, capacity over last 6 years Oil&Gas 11:31
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 11:21
Turkmenistan takes numerous steps to develop digital technologies in 2020 ICT 11:20
Most COVID-19 infection cases in Baku fall on Binagadi district Society 11:05
Turkmen Railways exceed assigned cargo turnover plan Transport 11:05
Ukraine eyes developing co-op with Uzbekistan in industrial sector Uzbekistan 11:03
Azerbaijan publishes fresh COVID-19 statistics by regions Society 11:02
Brent strikes $60/bbl as supply cuts, stimulus hopes boost prices Oil&Gas 10:46
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 10:44
Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan rise Finance 10:44
Azerbaijan joins FAO's new project on strengthening food security control system Business 10:41
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 80,000 Uzbekistan 10:36
Russian experts talk vulnerabilities in mobile apps developed by banks ICT 10:31
Iran talks capabilities regarding manufacturing of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 10:24
Iran's Lordegan Company begins exporting products Oil&Gas 10:23
UAE, Cyprus purchase aviation kerosene of Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Business 10:22
TAP paves way for first gas exports from Italy to France Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijan to apply new legislative requirements on vegetable oils Economy 10:11
Azerbaijan’s oil export down in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 8 Finance 10:08
Iranian currency rates for February 8 Finance 10:08
Nagorno-Karabakh region can be turned into biggest tourist destination in Caucasus Tourism 10:02
Value of Iranian banks' foreign assets increase Finance 09:57
Iran may fulfill its obligations under nuclear deal - Supreme Leader of Iran Nuclear Program 09:56
Georgia reveals volume of domestic exports Business 09:55
UK Foreign Office Minister Wendy Morton arrives in Azerbaijan within first official visit Politics 09:48
Forecasts for Bitcoin price dynamics disclosed Economy 09:42
Iran's IMIDRO declares amount of funds to be spent on development plans Business 09:41
Azerbaijan investigating mine explosion in Jabrayil, launches search for missing people Society 09:39
Iran unveils value of its foreign trade turnover Business 09:37
Airbnb to tighten control of short-term lets in France Europe 09:36
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider boosting co-op in ICT sector ICT 09:34
Azerbaijan to present new electronic management system for social services Economy 09:32
Kazakhstan adds 1,003 daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:51
Portugal receives first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Europe 08:29
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market for first week of February 2021 Finance 08:01
Arauz wins first round of Ecuador vote, runner-up too close to call (UPDATE) Other News 07:55
China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly two months Other News 07:07
Number of positive novel coronavirus cases in Brazil exceeds 9.5 million Other News 06:25
Sudan's PM issues decision to dissolve gov't Other News 05:43
Iran's petrochemical production to increase significantly - Iranian oil minister Oil&Gas 05:01
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port revealed Transport 05:01
U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 04:39
France reports fresh fall in number of new COVID-19 cases Europe 04:11
Israel reports 3,610 new COVID-19 cases, 688,934 in total Israel 03:26
Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20 Other News 02:43
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 432,000 in past day Other News 02:01
Russia cancels restrictions on import of tomatoes from some Kazakh enterprises Business 01:29
Azerbaijan's water company opens tender for purchase of building materials Tenders 01:28
Turkey reports 6,670 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 00:45
Iran must stop enriching uranium beyond nuclear deal's limits - U.S. official US 7 February 23:37
US former Secretary of State George Shultz dies at age of 100 US 7 February 23:05
Iran to save much money with domestic production of X-ray machines Business 7 February 22:36
Georgia increases export of marine mammals, fish fats, oils and their fractions to Turkey Business 7 February 22:34
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 7 February 22:34
Combined cycle power plant to be put into operation in Iran's Ardabil Province Oil&Gas 7 February 22:33
Volume of industrial products manufacture by Turkmenistan's Union of Industrialists, Entrepreneurs increased Business 7 February 22:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 7 February 22:33
Production indicators of Turkmenistan’s exchange revealed Business 7 February 22:32
Turkmenistan creates consumer funds to provide stable food products Business 7 February 22:32
Azerbaijan discloses number of pensioners with pension increases Economy 7 February 22:31
Number of Azerbaijani enterprises allowed to export tomatoes to Russia disclosed Economy 7 February 22:30
Turkmenistan names indicators of Chamber of Commerce for year Business 7 February 22:30
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted four Houthi armed drones Arab World 7 February 22:17
UK records another 15,845 coronavirus cases, 373 deaths Europe 7 February 21:41
Rolls-Royce plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business Other News 7 February 21:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's information technologies and security sector Economy 7 February 21:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 7 February 21:06
Hungary’s National Public Health Center approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Europe 7 February 20:50
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants Business 7 February 20:21
Turkish science board member warns against South Africa COVID-19 variant Turkey 7 February 19:48
Georgian Ministry of Education renews recommendations amid pandemic Georgia 7 February 19:45
Uzbekistan's 2020 vegetable production revealed Uzbekistan 7 February 19:42
Azerbaijan talks execution of state budget revenues and expenditures for 2020 Economy 7 February 19:42
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 8 Oil&Gas 7 February 19:42
Bank of Israel buys $6.8 billion of forex in January, reserves jump to new record Finance 7 February 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 285 more COVID-19 recoveries Azerbaijan 7 February 18:45
Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers Economy 7 February 18:13
All news