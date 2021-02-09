French newspaper reports on Armenia's crimes during Second Karabakh War

9 February 2021
French newspaper reports on Armenia's crimes during Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.9

Trend:

French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper published an article under the headline ‘Second Karabakh War: Crimes of Armenia and the Current Situation in the Region’, Trend reports.

“Having won a glorious victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan put an end to the occupation of its territories. Before this war, Armenia committed many crimes, which Azerbaijan constantly informed the world about. In the Second Karabakh War, the fascist essence of Armenia was revealed even more. Its target was civilians, their homes, civilian objects,” the article reads.

“One of the war crimes of Armenia is the attraction and use of foreign citizens, mercenaries, and terrorists in the war. The facts of participation of citizens of France, Canada, and other countries in the battles in Karabakh from the Armenian side have become known," the French newspaper’s article said.

Who are they - the terrorists who participated from the Armenian side in the battles in Karabakh?

So, it is known about the participation in military operations as mercenaries of French citizens - Artur Hovhannisyan; member of the ASALA terrorist organization Gilbert Minasyan (with him 15 people, whose names are unknown to the investigation); the leader of the "Zouaves Paris" extremist group Marc de Kakkere - Valmenier; Vahagn Chakhalyan, now deprived of Georgian citizenship; Iranian citizen Armik Hovsepyan; citizen of Belarus Serov Sergei Valerievich; the US citizen Arushan Badasyan and others. On these facts, criminal cases were initiated.

The famous French researcher Sebastian Boussois in an interview with Lagazetteaz.fr noted that a number of persons who arrived from France committed many criminal acts in Karabakh.

“More than 10 Frenchmen, whose names are on the list of "Fiche S", left France to join Armenia. This is illegal since it has nothing to do with the right determined by official Paris in the issue of the participation of persons with dual citizenship in the regular army,” Boussois stressed.

“Among those who went to fight in Karabakh were citizens of France showing great sympathy for Armenia. All the facts are a big problem, an illegal phenomenon because these people who joined the hostilities are accustomed to committing violence and using weapons,” said Boussois.

Will these persons continue their former lives after returning to France?

The French researcher noted that a preliminary investigation has already begun against these persons. They were detained and interrogated in France after returning from Armenia, and depending on the investigative measures actions will be taken to identify criminal acts that they have already committed or may commit in the future.

Besides, according to him, measures are taken to establish the possible facts of terrorism propaganda by the persons and considered the type of punishment that will be applied in relation to them.

"I believe that since Armenia lost the war, risks of taking revenge against Muslims in France by the persons who participated in the war on the Armenian side are also possible," added Boussois.

"There is pressure from a very large Armenian Diaspora in France"

Radio France reporter Valerie Crova told Lagazetteaz.fr about a trip to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"Most of us looked forward to going to the liberated territories. We saw with our own eyes the situation in Aghdam and Zangilan. I believe that this conflict is not religious, but a territorial one."

Speaking about the fact that France, under the influence of Armenian diaspora, supported Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Crova reminded that the French Senate and the National Assembly put to a vote a proposal requiring the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent region separate from Azerbaijan in late November and early December last year.

“Perhaps this happened under the pressure of a very large Armenian Diaspora in France. This is a reality. However, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian opposed this proposal,” she added.

“Thus, the opposite position was demonstrated practically at the state level,” Crova added.

Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center will contribute to the development of the socio-economic sphere

While speaking about the activity of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center in the Aghdam district, Russian political analyst Tatyana Poloskova stressed that its establishment not only will ensure stability from a military point of view but will also create an opportunity for the development of the socio-economic sphere.

“Many Russian experts think that the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center is the basis of stability,” Poloskova said.

Poloskova also touched upon the statement of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev regarding cooperation between Moscow and Ankara in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“First of all, I agree with Medvedev's opinion that we are now witnessing a productive dialogue between Russia and Turkey,” the Russian political analyst added. “Turkey was regarded as an important partner of Russia in the region. I hope that Russia will actively join this process."

"We will soon witness a new economic miracle in the Nagorno-Karabakh region," Ukrainian expert Oleksandr Merezhko said while commenting on the potential of the liberated territories.

“The economic recovery of the liberated Azerbaijani territories will give an impetus to the development of the economy of the whole country,” Merezhko said.

“But first of all, Azerbaijan must make big investments in the restoration of the district destroyed during the occupation,” the Ukrainian expert added. “Nevertheless, I am sure that we will witness a new economic miracle soon during the rapid recovery of the economy and culture of the district."

Merezhko added that Azerbaijan strives for peaceful cooperation with other countries rather than confrontation.

"Azerbaijan respects the rights of other countries and peoples, strives for mutual fruitful cooperation and good relations with them," the Ukrainian expert added.

