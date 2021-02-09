Azerbaijani FM's meeting with UK Minister for European Neighbourhood kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The bilateral meeting between the Foreign Minister Jeyghun Bayramov and UK Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas Wendy Morton within her working visit to Azerbaijan has started, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton arrived in the Azerbaijani city of Baku for a two-day official visit on Feb. 8, 2020, to attend the annual UK-Azerbaijan Strategic Dialogue Summit.

The visit seeks to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Azerbaijan around areas of cooperation in green energy and tackling climate change, as well as advancing the rights of women and countering gender-based violence.