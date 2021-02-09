Azerbaijani parliament discloses date of next plenary session
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The date of the next plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament has been announced, Trend reports on Feb. 9 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
The meeting will be held on February 12.
The agenda of the parliamentary meeting included 15 issues.
