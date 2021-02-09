Azerbaijan, UK sign memorandum of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with UK’s Minister for European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Trend.

The views on reducing the impact of climate change, the correct handling of waste, including plastic, combating desertification and other issues of mutual interest were exchanged and the prospects for future cooperation were also discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of environment and climate change.