Azerbaijan becomes reliable transit of energy resources from eastern shores of Caspian Sea - president

Azerbaijan has already become a reliable transit of energy resources from eastern shores of the Caspian Sea, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“Another important event which I would like to inform you about is the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on the field called “Dostlug”. This field was discovered by Azerbaijani geologists and oil men during the times of the Soviet Union. This is a discovered field. But it took us a lot of time in order to agree on the basic principles of exploration of this field. And we called it “Dostlug” which means in English friendship. So, this is a very remarkable event in the area of Caspian, because this January this memorandum was signed and I am sure we will soon agree on all the terms and sign an agreement. That will be also very helpful for future energy cooperation in the Caspian Sea and beyond,” Azerbaijani president said.

“And of course, I would like to say that Azerbaijan has already become a reliable transit of energy resources from eastern shores of the Caspian Sea. For many years, we have been providing important transportation routes for our partners on the eastern part of the Caspian, through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipelines, through our railroad system,” the head of state said.