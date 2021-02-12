Azerbaijan discusses creating transport, communication infrastructure on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

Trend:

The working group on transport, communications and high technologies of the Intermanagement Center under the Coordination Headquarters, established by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated (from Armenian occupation during 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories, held a meeting on the creation of transport and communication infrastructure, Trend reports on Feb.12.

The meeting was attended by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Intermanagement Center Hikmat Hajiyev, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev and representatives of relevant structures.