President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva plant plane trees in Zangilan (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin, and Jabrayil districts on February 14, Trend reports.

During the trip, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva planted plane trees in the Basitchay State Nature Reserve in Zangilan.