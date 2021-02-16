Armenia must direct efforts on concrete steps to implement trilateral declaration – Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

Instead of commenting on the points of the trilateral declaration [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] signed on November 10, 2020, it will be more useful for the Armenian Foreign Ministry to direct its efforts on concrete steps to implement it, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark related to the commentary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry in connection with the 9th point of the trilateral declaration, Trend reports on Feb. 16.

"Now it is time for real actions that will bring peace, tranquility, development, and progress to countries and the region as a whole, rather than the time for meaningless speeches," the spokesperson stressed.

Paragraph 9 of this declaration says that all economic and transport links in the region will be restored.

Armenia guarantees the safety of transport links between the western districts of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to organize the unimpeded movement of citizens, transportation of vehicles and cargo in both directions.

The control over transport communication will be carried out by the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service.