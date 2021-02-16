During conflict, Indonesia’s government expressed support to Azerbaijan, we highly value that - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

During the conflict, Indonesia’s government expressed support to Azerbaijan. We highly value that, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia Hildi Hamid, Trend reports.

“As you know, when we assumed this honorable mission of chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, I said that Azerbaijan will in its actions, in its steps defend international law and justice. We are particularly grateful for the continuous support demonstrated by Indonesia to Azerbaijan during the years of occupation. Indonesia always joined supportive resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly and also the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Aligned Movement supporting the just cause of Azerbaijan. That was demonstrated throughout many years and it strengthened our position and strengthened the process of creation of a very solid legal base for settlement of the conflict,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“During the conflict, your government expressed support to Azerbaijan. We highly value that. Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in support of the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions which demanded the immediate, unconditional, and full withdrawal of Armenian occupational forces from the territories of Azerbaijan. So, we are very grateful for that, also the parliament of your country. Many members of parliament expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan-support,” the head of state said.