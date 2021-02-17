Azerbaijan conducts live-fire training exercises with military personnel of mortar batteries (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

The live-fire training exercises are conducted with the military personnel of the mortar batteries in training centers and at firing ranges in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021 approved by the Azerbaijani minister of defense, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The servicemen are fulfilling the standards for deploying and taking firing positions on the terrain, detecting targets, adjusting fire, as well as a quick change of firing positions.

Servicemen also fulfill tasks of destroying targets located at different distances using mortars.

Training exercises continue.