No ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh region recently - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

The ceasefire regime was not violated in Nagorno-Karabakh region and stability has been maintained, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports on Feb. 18.

“The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are monitoring the situation at 27 observation posts and continue to clear the area from explosives,” Zakharova added.

Zakharova reminded that the implementation of the leaders' statements [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] signed on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 was discussed on February 17 during a telephone conversation between the president of Russia and the prime minister of Armenia and between the foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan.

"The work is underway within the trilateral working group under the joint chairmanship of the vice-prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia," the spokesperson said.