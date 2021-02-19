Turkey's support for Azerbaijan’s fair cause gives additional strength - PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
Trend:
Turkey's support under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the fair cause of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war gave Azerbaijan additional strength, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.
Asadov made the remark following the meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports on Feb. 19.
“This support became a message to the whole world that Azerbaijan is not alone,” the Azerbaijani prime minister said.
"Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan,” Asadov added. “Azerbaijan also supports fraternal Turkey in all ongoing processes in the region."
