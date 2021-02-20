Footage from Azerbaijani Aghdam district's Galaychilar village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.20
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage from Galaychilar village of Azerbaijani Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the ministry.
The footage:
