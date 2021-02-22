Azerbaijani FM to meet with Turkish counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu within his visit to Turkey on February 23, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The relations between the two countries and regional issues will be discussed during the meeting.

Bayramov will also take part in the fifth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.