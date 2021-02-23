Azerbaijan's shares footage from Sirkhavend village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared footage of Aghdam district’s Sirkhavend village liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.23 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
