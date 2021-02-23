Azerbaijani FM meets with sec-gen of Turkic Council

Politics 23 February 2021 17:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM meets with sec-gen of Turkic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s visit to Turkey has started, Trend reports on Feb. 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister met with the Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 23
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 23
Iran's Deputy Minister of Health discusses ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations
Iran's Deputy Minister of Health discusses ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 22
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan shows modest growth Business 18:01
Uzbekistan, Belarus to facilitate organization of direct tourist exchange Tourism 17:59
Kazakhstan looks to amend legislation to improve housing policy Business 17:58
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan sees decline in lending Finance 17:58
Uzbekistan, UNESCO, EU talk implementation of roadmap for 2021 in agriculture Uzbekistan 17:53
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey down Business 17:52
Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, to respond positively to Armenia’s positive step - FM Politics 17:49
OSCE Chairman-in-Office calls for stabilization of situation in Georgia Georgia 17:45
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 17:42
Azerbaijani FM meets with sec-gen of Turkic Council Politics 17:37
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 17:31
Turkey sees slight growth in number of locally registered Georgian companies Turkey 17:31
Azerbaijan Azerpost LLC expanding capabilities of cashless payment system Economy 17:31
Iran to begin drilling gas well in Golestan province Oil&Gas 17:30
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin continues to fall in price Finance 17:30
Egypt company to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Uzbekistan 17:26
Turkmenstandartlary company opens tender to buy exemplary testing gas meters Business 17:26
Azerbaijan's January 2021 revenue from crude oil export to India revealed Oil&Gas 17:14
Kazakhstan's gov't to develop national concept for financial sector dev't Business 17:13
Azerbaijan and Germany discuss co-op in energy sector Oil&Gas 17:13
Iran's cooperation would not go beyond IAEA safeguards - Iran's FM Nuclear Program 17:06
Azerbaijan investigating tourism potential of liberated lands - State Tourism Agency Tourism 16:58
Iran's petrochemical production increasing Oil&Gas 16:56
Kazakhstan looks to adopt 'Concept for dev't of financial sector until 2030' Business 16:50
Iran's gasoline consumption expected to increase Oil&Gas 16:45
Uzbekneftegaz repairs pipeline sections of oil preparation unit at Mubarek oil, gas production dep't Oil&Gas 16:34
Dashoguz International Airport opens tender for aviation fuel supply Tenders 16:34
Turkey ready to fulfill obligations on moving Turkmen gas, oil to Europe - Turkish FM Oil&Gas 16:30
Air cargo traffic to/from Azerbaijan almost doubles from early 2021 Transport 16:29
Macy's forecasts upbeat 2021 sales US 16:26
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender for equipment repairs Tenders 16:23
Flexibility of exchange rate to facilitate growth of Uzbekistan’s national debt – Moody Uzbekistan 16:17
Turkey records notable growth in number of driven vehicles Turkey 16:12
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss state, prospects of multifaceted relations Uzbekistan 16:05
Azerbaijan imports several purebred sheep species from Europe (PHOTO) Economy 15:58
Turkmenistan’s Serdar petroleum company shares data on profits Oil&Gas 15:43
Azerbaijan reports 176 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:43
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 15:43
Enagas’ net profit up by over 5% y-o-y Oil&Gas 15:38
Turkmen company indicates growth rate for production of sterile dressings Business 15:35
Kazakhstan's Tengizchevroil increases gas utilization rate in 2020 Oil&Gas 15:26
Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region shows highest growth in BAI Business 15:26
Uzbekistan’s car imports drop considerably Transport 15:26
Turkey’s trade turnover with Iran down Turkey 15:26
Hungarian companies ready to participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands Economy 15:25
Azerbaijan develops instruction on state registration of securities Finance 15:24
Money supply in Azerbaijan increases - CBA Finance 15:24
Kazakhstan's TCO taking actions to continue advancing FGP-WPMP project at Tengiz Oil&Gas 15:12
Spanish Enagas reveals volume of investments in TAP Oil&Gas 15:02
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks increase Finance 14:57
Iran unveils data of cargo movement in Abadan port Transport 14:57
Georgia reveals data on exports of semi-finished products of iron, non-alloy steel to Turkey Business 14:56
Jan. 2021 volume of cargo shipment from Russia via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 14:56
Azerbaijan discloses cargo transportation volume accounting for railway Transport 14:55
Azerbaijan exempts from VAT import of machinery, equipment used in jewelry sector Business 14:53
Azerbaijan names January 2021 revenue from crude oil export to China Oil&Gas 14:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 23 Society 14:47
Volume of Iran’s exports through Bilasuvar border checkpoint down Business 14:46
Azerbaijan extends term of VAT exemption for grain imports Society 14:37
Azerbaijan shares footage from Aghdam's Yeni Garalar village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 14:37
Iran's NICICO plans to double revenues Business 14:35
Iran uses foreign financing in water management sector Business 14:35
Iran energy minister inaugurates project on water supply for 13 villages Business 14:21
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 14:17
Azerbaijani president receives co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center in video format (PHOTO) Politics 14:16
Thailand to start first coronavirus vaccinations this week Other News 14:08
First Tesla cars due in Israel on Saturday Israel 13:59
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases agricultural production Business 13:53
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Ambarli port since early 2021 Turkey 13:51
Oil reserves in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province grow Oil&Gas 13:49
Turkey publishes data on ships received at Botas port during Jan. 2021 Turkey 13:45
Azerbaijan reveals value of credit investments for early Feb. 2021 Finance 13:44
Georgian import of medical products from Turkey down Business 13:43
Azerbaijani Hi-Tech Park to use new raw materials to obtain lubricants Economy 13:40
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records increase in number of bank accounts Finance 13:32
Azerbaijan discusses restoration of liberated areas with Italian companies (PHOTO) Society 13:31
Turkmenistan’s transport association exceeds plan for passenger, cargo transportation Transport 13:30
GEA updates on goods delivery for Baku Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 13:29
Demand for Turkish steel down in Georgia Turkey 13:26
Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:15
Georgia reports 493 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.23 Georgia 13:06
Energy ministers of Turkic Council member-countries to hold meeting Oil&Gas 13:02
CoE Congress to monitor implementation of European Charter of Local Self-Government by Azerbaijan Politics 13:01
Continental invests in object recognition start-up Europe 12:58
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 12:55
Iran declares volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Khorramshahr port Transport 12:54
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 12:53
Russia’s Tatarstan plans further delivery of motor vehicles to Turkmenistan Business 12:51
Georgia postpones launch of anti-hail mesh plant Business 12:50
Georgia sees increase in tangerines export Business 12:50
Low-cost airline model will help revitalize demand in post-COVID times Transport 12:50
EU, FAO implement new agro-project under EU4Business program in Georgia Business 12:47
Iran's Arya Sasol Polymer Company boots revenues Business 12:46
Azerbaijan's Kibrit Tech talks about digitalization prospects, development of public e-services Economy 12:46
Fragments of human skeleton found in Azerbaijani Aghdam's water canal - Trend TV Society 12:40
Uzbekistan, Ukraine talk formation of joint roadmap for measures in trade, economic spheres Uzbekistan 12:37
Iran to supply villages with water Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkish revenues from cement export to Turkmenistan down for January 2021 Turkey 12:36
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transportation by road for January 2021 Transport 12:26
Uzbekneftegaz starts construction of gas treatment unit at Yormok gas condensate field Oil&Gas 12:25
All news