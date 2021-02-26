First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Tragedies like Khojaly genocide cannot be forgotten
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.
Trend presents the post:
“Tragedies like Khojaly genocide cannot be forgotten. There can be no excuses for the brutal murder of innocent people! We will always protect the truth about those terrible events from any attempts to distort them. I respectfully commemorate the blessed memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide and ask the Almighty God to rest the souls of all our martyrs.”
Latest
Israel-Azerbaijan association sends letter to int'l organizations due to 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide
Azerbaijan intends to invest billions of dollars in restoration of liberated territories - Azerbaijani MP
OSCE ready to deploy mediation missions for sustained peace in Azerbaijani liberated territories - president