Azerbaijan plans to build airports in Lachin, Zangilan - President
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26
Trend:
Azerbaijan plans to build airports in Lachin and Zangilan districts, President Ilham Aliyev said answering journalists' questions at a press conference for local and foreign media held on Feb.26, Trend reports.
