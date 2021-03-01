Azerbaijani FM, Uzbek ambassador exchange views on current situation in region (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov on March 1, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region], and January 11, 2021, Azerbaijan's position based on international law and other issues.

The sides also discussed prospects for comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The sides stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in economic and trade spheres and the holding of the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in this regard, the development of ties in humanitarian and cultural spheres, the expansion of interregional cooperation, as well as the positive contribution of reciprocal high-level visits to the further development of bilateral cooperation.

Along with the bilateral level, the issues of cooperation and mutual support on international platforms were noted with satisfaction.

During the meeting, mutual interest was expressed in the further development and expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.