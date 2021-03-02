Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shares updated list of martyred servicemen in Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2,881 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as martyrs in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and were buried by March 2, as well as 28 servicemen considered as missing, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The work is underway on finding and the identification of servicemen considered as missing,” the message said. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs! We bow our heads in front of our martyrs!”



List of servicemen who died as martyrs in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War