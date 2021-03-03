Pakistani military delegation in Azerbaijan on official visit
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
Trend:
A military delegation from Pakistan, led by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on March 3.
During the visit, which will last until March 6, the Pakistani general will hold a number of meetings.
