Uzbekistan taking measures to develop religious tourism
Uzbekistan taking measures to develop religious tourism
Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies and Association of Travel Bloggers sign agreement of understanding (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies and Association of Travel Bloggers sign agreement of understanding (PHOTO)
Experts make forecasts for Georgia's post-COVID tourism industry recovery
Experts make forecasts for Georgia's post-COVID tourism industry recovery
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's Expediency Council to choose one of several proposals on joining CFT, Palermo Conventions Business 13:13
Kazakhstan reports decrease in cargo transshipment via seaports in 2020 Transport 13:13
Iranian Home Appliance Industry Association discusses domestic production Business 13:12
Iranian energy minister talks expenses in water and electricity sectors Business 13:03
Azerbaijani Oil Fund discloses incomes from selling condensate from Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 13:00
Turkmen enterprise talks depth of rock penetrations carried out Oil&Gas 12:58
Uzbekneftegaz attracts foreign companies to implement gas projects over 2020-2025 Oil&Gas 12:54
Kazakhstan looks to limit interest on microcredits Finance 12:52
Volume of cashless transactions in Azerbaijan growing Finance 12:47
Deutsche Bank AG talks cooperation with Turkmenistan amid COVID-19 Finance 12:44
Footage from Azerbaijani Zangilan district's Beshdali village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:42
Iran`s Expediency Council asks gov't to play major role in reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 12:40
Iran lays new water pipeline to Malayer County in Hamadan province Business 12:37
SOCAR Turkey implementing digital transformation projects guided by Industry 4.0 principles Oil&Gas 12:33
SOCAR Turkey increases investments in strengthening remote, efficient working infrastructure Oil&Gas 12:20
MasterCard users in Azerbaijan won't need to visit bank branches for bank operations Economy 12:16
Georgia launches direct regular flights on new routes from its airports Transport 12:14
UzAuto Motors names approximate launch date of electric car production Transport 12:12
Electricity facilities launched in Iran’s Bushehr and Fars provinces Business 12:09
Prices of oil, some petroleum products on the rise in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:07
Number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens in Azerbaijan disclosed Society 12:05
MasterCard working on developing QR payments in Azerbaijan Economy 12:04
USAID supporting expansion of Georgian companies' activity in Gulf region Business 11:52
Belavia to resume flights to Georgian Batumi Transport 11:48
Georgia reports 360 new cases of coronavirus on March 3 Georgia 11:46
Turkey records decrease in Jan.2021 cargo, passenger traffic at Esenboga Airport Turkey 11:45
Kazakhstan's air transport sector among most COVID-hit in 2020 - ministry Transport 11:41
Uzbekistan taking measures to develop religious tourism Tourism 11:39
Uzbekistan to choose reconstructor of Sardoba reservoir via tender Uzbekistan 11:35
Petkim marks increase in share of domestic sales Oil&Gas 11:33
Uzbek, Russian entrepreneurs talk export potential in several spheres Business 11:33
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ reveals volume of revenues from ACG since early 2021 Oil&Gas 11:32
Turkey aims to create independent defense industry Turkey 11:30
Kazakhstan decreases export-import operations with Romania Business 11:25
Turkmen oil company exceeds oil production plan Oil&Gas 11:17
SOCAR’s Petkim sees increase in net profit Oil&Gas 11:16
Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry names number of COVID-19 vaccinated employees Society 11:16
Iranian currency rates for March 3 Finance 11:14
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Finance 11:14
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 11:13
COVAX initiative becoming irrelevant: injustice and inequality World 11:00
Revenues from state insurance payments in Azerbaijan increase - minister Business 10:51
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana company resuming flights to Georgia Transport 10:50
Slovenian Railways wants to boost co-op with Azerbaijan in passenger transportation Transport 10:50
Turkmenistan interested in developing projects with IOM, using digital technologies Business 10:46
Brent prices to reach $80/bbl by 2Q22 even with OPEC+’s output back to 2019 level Oil&Gas 10:43
Saudi Arabia to end its voluntary oil production cut Oil&Gas 10:35
Israel eyes scaling up co-op with Uzbekistan to save Aral Sea Uzbekistan 10:34
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 10:32
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on sales through Azexport portal Business 10:31
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for emergency diesel generator via tender Tenders 10:31
Brent price still vulnerable to any disappointments around global vaccinations Oil&Gas 10:25
Iran issues data on necessary commodities released from its customs Finance 10:17
Pakistani military delegation in Azerbaijan on official visit Politics 10:11
Turkey's revenues from exporting cars to Israel down Turkey 10:03
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Gemlik port in Jan. 2021 Turkey 10:01
Turkey's exports to OIC countries on the rise Turkey 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 3 Finance 09:59
Accreditation of national media for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 begins Azerbaijan 09:58
Iran's Fereydonkenar Port joins Caspian Sea transportation network Transport 09:57
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan passes 80,000 Uzbekistan 09:44
Oil rises on demand hopes after days of sell-off Oil&Gas 09:36
Bulgarian companies could participate in recovery projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Ambassador (INTERVIEW) Politics 09:21
Finance minister Sunak to promise 'whatever it takes' in new COVID budget plan Economy 08:53
Turkish auto sales grow 24.2% in February Business 08:36
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary ban on export of oil products Oil&Gas 08:20
EIB, European Council presidents open new EU premises in Georgia Georgia 08:16
Iran ready to export medical technologies to Syria Iran 08:12
Hungary interested in including Azerbaijani gas in country's future energy mix - ambassador (INTERVIEW) Economy 08:00
ExxonMobil to cut 7% of its workforce in Singapore Oil&Gas 07:31
2021 Emmy Awards to be held in September US 06:43
Ireland to re-establish diplomatic presence in Iran Iran 05:57
Azerbaijan to contribute to development of CE work on organizing AI security ICT 05:10
Biden takes steps to help Merck boost Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine supply Business 04:21
US Department of Commerce blacklists 14 entities in Russia, Germany, Switzerland US 03:05
Chinese embassy opposes Indian media's allegation on cyberattacks ICT 02:15
OPEC sees positive oil market outlook, continued downside risks Oil&Gas 01:29
Iran's CBI discloses number and value of exchanged checks Finance 00:47
Italian Parliament demands provision of maps of mined areas of Azerbaijan Politics 00:42
AZAL Announces Conditions for Rebooking Tickets for Flights Canceled due to COVID-19 Pandemic Transport 2 March 23:59
Singapore's manufacturing PMI falls to 50.5 in February Economy 2 March 23:27
Promise to provide countries with necessary vaccines within COVAX initiative is not fulfilled - State Agency of Medical Insurance Society 2 March 22:31
Parliament head to support all joint efforts for new constitution Turkey 2 March 22:12
Georgian President appreciates EU support Georgia 2 March 21:56
Macron to hold phone talk with Iranian counterpart over JCPOA Politics 2 March 21:55
OECD recommends Georgia to support land registration reform for increasing FDI-SME linkages Business 2 March 21:11
Turkmenistan reveals schedule of intercity buses Transport 2 March 21:11
Azerbaijan's State Tax Service registers Fuzuli Airport LLC Transport 2 March 21:11
Azerbaijan felt Turkey's support not only during Karabakh war but throughout history - Minister Politics 2 March 20:47
Int’l Model Non-Aligned Movement Simulation Exercise underway - Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Politics 2 March 20:21
Azerbaijan, Germany interested in increasing mutual trade turnover - Deputy minister Business 2 March 20:01
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 3 Oil&Gas 2 March 19:22
Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads talks about repair and construction on roads Economy 2 March 19:22
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds at auction Finance 2 March 19:22
Azerbaijan shows footage from Ucbulag village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 March 19:22
Georgia to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine via Covax platform in February Georgia 2 March 18:37
Irrigation systems to be put into operation in Iran’s agricultural sector Business 2 March 18:36
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shares updated list of martyred servicemen in Second Karabakh War Politics 2 March 18:32
Larization of loans increase in Georgia Business 2 March 18:09
Georgian AgroZone products to be exported abroad from Kutaisi Airport Business 2 March 18:09
All news