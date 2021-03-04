Pakistan one of handful of countries that does not have diplomatic relations with Armenia - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Pakistan is one of a handful of countries of the world that does not have diplomatic relations with Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving in a video format a delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza, Trend reports.

“The relations between our countries have a long history. Pakistan is one of a handful of countries of the world that does not have diplomatic relations with Armenia and has not officially recognized Armenia due to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. Our people are aware of this and we appreciate it very much," said the president.

"Azerbaijan, in turn, has always supported Pakistan on all other issues, including the Kashmir issue. We provide this support at the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international institutions. Tomorrow, the Economic Cooperation Organization will hold a summit in the format of a video conference, and we will discuss economic cooperation between our countries," Ilham Aliyev said.

"Referring to our bilateral relations, I want to emphasize that we will focus on the economy. This includes energy and transport. We hope that Pakistan will join the existing and emerging transport routes through our country. Thus, we will expand our cooperation in this area as well,” the head of state said.