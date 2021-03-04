President Aliyev: We hope Pakistan will join existing, emerging transport routes Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan hopes that Pakistan will join the existing and emerging transport routes through our country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving in a video format a delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza, Trend reports.

“Tomorrow, the Economic Cooperation Organization will hold a summit in the format of a video conference, and we will discuss economic cooperation between our countries," said the president.

"Referring to our bilateral relations, I want to emphasize that we will focus on the economy. This includes energy and transport. We hope that Pakistan will join the existing and emerging transport routes through our country. Thus, we will expand our cooperation in this area as well,” the head of state said.