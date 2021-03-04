Azerbaijan wants peace and is promoting peace today - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Azerbaijan wants peace and is promoting peace today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving in a video format a delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza, Trend reports.

“We have already witnessed good results of the trilateral cooperation format involving Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan in political and other fields, including defense. I believe that we will join our efforts to strengthen our positions and contribute to peace. Because our countries are in favor of peace and justice in the region," said the president.

"We had to restore justice ourselves when we saw that international law did not work, that UN Security Council resolutions were not implemented for 27 years, that the international community did not impose sanctions on Armenia, that Armenia was not punished and that the endless negotiations were deadlocked. So if international law does not work, it must be enforced. We have achieved this and demonstrated it to the whole world,” Azerbaijani president said.

“But we want peace, and we are promoting peace today. Thus, our military cooperation will contribute to the establishment of peace in the world. You are welcome again! I wish you a good time in our country and fruitful work with your colleagues,” the head of state said.