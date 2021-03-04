Ensuring security in Karabakh our top priority - Turkish president
By liberating its lands in Karabakh, Azerbaijan opened up new opportunities in the region, Trend reports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.
Erdogan made the remark at the 14th summit of leaders of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).
"The main priority for us is to ensure security in Karabakh. For this we will do our best," the Turkish president said.
