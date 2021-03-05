Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff General Yasar Güler, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The letter says: "The news of the death of high-ranking servicemen, in particular the commander of the 8th Army Corps Elazig, General Osman Erbash, and the injury of the military as a result of the crash of a military helicopter of the ground forces of brotherly Turkey in Bitlis, as well as the injury of 11 servicemen as a result of the overturning of a military vehicle in the Shirnak region deeply saddened me.

Your pain is our pain.

May Allah rest the souls of the Shahids in peace. I share the grief of their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to their families. I pray to God to heal all the injured".