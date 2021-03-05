Iranian parliament approves increase of salaries
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 5
Iran receives third batch of Sputnik V vaccine
UK watchdog looks to 'open banking' apps to help boost competition Europe 17:27
Georgian mobile operators see decrease in total revenues for 2020 ICT 17:23
Georgia plans to build hanger in Telavi airport for private jets Construction 17:20
Chevron to buy out Noble Midstream in all-stock $1.32 billion deal US 17:14
Azerbaijani State Security Service shares grief of death of Turkish servicemen Politics 17:14
Azerbaijan eyes to start employment promotion activities in liberated areas Society 17:12
Armenia once again demonstrates that it is far from sound thinking - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 17:10
Initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes new contribution to protection of world and religious heritage in Vatican (PHOTO) Politics 17:06
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Aghdam's Taghybayli village (VIDEO) Politics 16:59
Kazakhstan offers Uzbekistan to consider launching production of Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 16:56
Mehriban Aliyeva appointed as first deputy chairperson of New Azerbaijan Party Politics 16:49
First website of sign language dictionary to be developed in Azerbaijan Society 16:43
Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project discussed at “Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New Opportunities for Cooperation” event (PHOTO) Economy 16:37
Turkey’s activity on Turkmenistan’s state commodity exchange in Feb. 2021 Business 16:35
Iranian parliament approves increase of salaries Society 16:27
Baku International Sea Trade Port expanding co-op with in Netherlands Economy 16:15
Azerbaijan's internet provider eyes to expand coverage of communication services ICT 16:05
Trade takes up largest share in total turnover of Georgia's business sector Business 16:04
Volume of Azerbaijani Depository Center's Feb. 2021 bond payments revealed Finance 16:00
Volume of business sector turnover up in Georgia Business 15:48
Italian companies eye returning to Iranian energy market Business 15:43
Azercell reveals the “Victory Year”s results Society 15:34
Main share of industrial production volume in Baku accounts for extractive sector Business 15:32
Azerbaijan records decrease in Jan. 2021 population's bank deposits Finance 15:21
Five impressive facts about OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 15:20
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen state commodity exchange for Feb. 2021 Business 15:13
Kazakhstan to hold auctions for selection of flexible generation projects Oil&Gas 15:12
Azerbaijan's police officers find munitions in liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Society 15:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 5 Society 15:06
Reliability of Azerbaijani data center confirmed by int’l certification institute Economy 15:06
Iran receives third batch of Sputnik V vaccine Society 15:03
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 6 Oil&Gas 15:01
Azerbaijan confirms 175 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14:52
Kazakh Kazatomprom to hold additional auction on its solar energy assets Oil&Gas 14:28
Turkmenistan considers promoting expansion of partnership opportunities within ECO Business 14:27
Hungary eyes increasing medicines supply to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:24
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP over helicopter crash Politics 14:23
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy highlights country's progress in terms of economic freedom Business 14:12
Australia resumes postal communication with Turkmenistan Business 14:11
Azerbaijan holds auction for public property facilities Business 14:10
Volkswagen core brand to accelerate electric vehicle shift Europe 13:55
Kazakh airlines launch new flight to Uzbekistan Transport 13:51
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprombank co-op to increase hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 13:51
Investment in development of Chabahar Port continues Transport 13:50
Britain starts formal countdown in 'final chapter' of Libor Europe 13:49
Volume of food products sold in trade network of Azerbaijan’s Baku city increases Business 13:40
Maritime India Summit-2021 celebrates ‘Chabahar Day’ Other News 13:34
Egyptair to replace Sinai Air on Tel Aviv - Cairo route Israel 13:27
US experts visit war-torn areas of Azerbaijan's Tartar (PHOTOS) Politics 13:26
Three possible scenarios on economic dev't regarding COVID-19 crisis in Georgia Business 13:22
Kazakhstan reports increase in overall 2020 trade with Greece Business 13:18
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:17
Small solar photovoltaic station launched in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 13:16
Kazakh National Bank shares data on money transfers via payment systems for 2020 Finance 13:14
Azerbaijan's Internet provider increases contribution to country's educational sphere Economy 13:14
PASHA Bank talks possible development of 'neo-banks', information security in Azerbaijan Economy 13:13
SOCAR becomes main supplier of Lithuanian gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijan to study underground water resources through satellite images ICT 12:52
Kazakhstan discloses target volume of electricity generation for 2021 Oil&Gas 12:52
Fidelity Investments Inc acquires shares of Bank of Georgia Business 12:48
Deposits dev’t of Turkmenistan’s Uzynada field to increase oil, gas condensate production Oil&Gas 12:45
Kazakhstan's only lowcoster launching direct flights to Turkey Transport 12:43
Azerbaijan names amount of compensations paid to closed banks' depositors Finance 12:39
Georgia reports 390 new COVID-19 cases for March 5 Georgia 12:37
Russia documents 11,024 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 12:26
Turkmenistan plans to drill new wells at North Goturdepe field Oil&Gas 12:14
Public catering turnover for January 2021 in Baku drops Finance 12:13
Kazakhstan to commission several new petrochemical plants Kazakhstan 12:13
Kazakhstan preparing concept for further Kashagan field dev't Oil&Gas 12:10
Uniper increases natural gas sales Oil&Gas 12:09
Uniper sees €160 million increase in adjusted net income y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:59
International Fund for Agricultural Development helping Georgia modernize agriculture sector Business 11:54
Uzkimyosanoat, Shell talk modernization of Uzbekistan’s chemical enterprises Oil&Gas 11:51
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for electrical work services Tenders 11:43
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover with China in 2020 Finance 11:42
President Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at congress of ruling party (PHOTO) Politics 11:42
With OPEC+ restraint in place during April, upward pressure on prices to continue Oil&Gas 11:32
President Aliyev sends condolences to President Erdogan regarding helicopter crash Politics 11:29
Uzbekistan, Belarus agree on increasing permits for road transport of goods for 2021 Transport 11:08
Rosselkhoznadzor allows number of Uzbek companies to import tomatoes to Russia Uzbekistan 11:05
Saipem to take part in green hydrogen hub creation in Italy Oil&Gas 11:04
Kazakhstan announces 2021 oil production plans Oil&Gas 11:03
Average monthly salary in Baku in 2020 grows Finance 11:02
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Yukhary Rafadinli village (VIDEO) Politics 11:01
US congressman Steve Cohen issues statement on Khojaly tragedy's anniversary Politics 11:00
Kazakhstan to start partial sales of petroleum products through commodity exchanges Kazakhstan 10:47
Turkmenistan defines tasks for "Single Window for export-import operations" Transport 10:46
Kazakhstan to increase oil extraction volumes within OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 10:36
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for wells servicing Tenders 10:35
Azerbaijan's Aghdam - now huge field of ruins, BBC report says (VIDEO) Politics 10:34
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's needs for cash in 2021 to be fully covered by proceeds from projects Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 5 Finance 10:19
Uzbek chemical production company to buy technological equipment via tender Tenders 10:18
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 10:16
Creator of Tukish 'Bayraktar' UAV talks General, who died in helicopter crash Politics 10:14
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 5 Uzbekistan 10:03
Ceyhan terminal transships over 36 million tons of ACG oil since early 2021 Oil&Gas 09:55
Oil prices surge as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April US 09:50
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 09:42
Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Turkey over helicopter crash Politics 09:27
