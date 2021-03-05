Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Aghdam's Taghybayli village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.5
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared footage from Taghybayli village of Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Mar.5 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
