Mehriban Aliyeva appointed as first deputy chairperson of New Azerbaijan Party
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
Trend:
The deputy chairmen of the New Azerbaijan Party have been appointed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 5 citing the party's press-service.
In accordance with the new Charter of the New Azerbaijan Party, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed the first deputy chairperson of the party upon the order of Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev.
Latest
Initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes new contribution to protection of world and religious heritage in Vatican (PHOTO)
Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project discussed at “Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New Opportunities for Cooperation” event (PHOTO)