Armenia once again demonstrates that it is far from sound thinking - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Trend:

Official Yerevan has once again demonstrated that it is far from sound thinking, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the statements of the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the speech of the Azerbaijani president at the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports on March 5.

"Accusing of Azerbaijan of violating international law and assessing this as a threat to the region by the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, while the president of Azerbaijan, during his speech at the ECO summit on March 4, spoke about the possibilities of cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the region, the implementation of transport projects, which the regional countries can directly benefit from, again openly demonstrates that Yerevan is far from sound thinking,” spokesperson said.

“There is such a question,” Abdullayeva added. “What interests does the Armenian side serve by negatively commenting on Azerbaijan's position on cooperation and progress in the region? Thus, it becomes clear that this country has not yet decided what it wants.”

“We would like to advise the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry to see the text of the statement dated November 10, 2020, signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, before commenting, read the UN Security Council’s resolutions of 1993 and also learn the essence of the principles of international law on which he referred to."