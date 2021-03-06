Many important events taken place in life of country in three years since sixth congress of New Azerbaijan Party - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Three years have passed since the sixth congress of our party. These have been decisive years for our country and region. Many important events have taken place in the life of the country in three years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Naturally, the most important among them is the restoration of our territorial integrity, the brilliant victory won in the patriotic war. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, has restored historical justice, has expelled the occupiers from our ancestral lands, and thus historical justice has been restored. Our glorious victory is the source of our pride. Today our victory is being studied in the leading universities of leading countries of the world. The people of Azerbaijan have shown unity and solidarity. The Azerbaijani army has demonstrated courage, heroism and professionalism. Our entire people rallied into a single fist, inflicted crushing blows on the enemy, and liberated our historical lands from the invaders. We have completed this historic mission,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Over the past 17 years, in all my statements related to the conflict, I said that the Azerbaijani people would never come to terms with this occupation. Azerbaijan will never allow the creation of a second Armenian state on its historical and ancestral lands. We will never accept an agreement that does not completely suit us. In various speeches and interviews before the war, I said that we do not need some kind of an incomplete peace treaty. We must fully restore our territorial integrity. We must fully restore historical justice because an incomplete agreement did not meet the interests of our people and historical justice. An incomplete agreement would increase the risks of war in the future. We needed a complete and absolute victory. We have won this absolute victory, defeated the enemy, destroyed its army, and achieved what we wanted,” the head of state said.