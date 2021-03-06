We are a country that creates realities - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

A new situation has arisen. We have created it. We are a country that creates realities. Many projects implemented on our initiative in the past brought innovation to the region and led to new formats of cooperation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Our successful energy and transport policy not only led to the emergence of energy and transport corridors, but also created new formats of cooperation in the region and, in a broad sense, in Eurasia as a whole. Today, the number of countries that have united around these projects and are implementing them with us is growing. This determines the inevitability of cooperation among these countries, even countries that did not previously have particularly warm relations with each other. Therefore, the correct analysis carried out in connection with our policy in the world recently and the high assessment of our activities fully reflect the reality. The results of the second Karabakh war also created new realities for the region. New opportunities for cooperation have emerged in the region. Important conditions have been created to ensure long-term peace. At the same time, new opportunities have emerged for our country to enter a new stage,” the head of state said.