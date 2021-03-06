We are a country that creates realities - President of Azerbaijan

Politics 6 March 2021 13:20 (UTC+04:00)
We are a country that creates realities - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

A new situation has arisen. We have created it. We are a country that creates realities. Many projects implemented on our initiative in the past brought innovation to the region and led to new formats of cooperation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Our successful energy and transport policy not only led to the emergence of energy and transport corridors, but also created new formats of cooperation in the region and, in a broad sense, in Eurasia as a whole. Today, the number of countries that have united around these projects and are implementing them with us is growing. This determines the inevitability of cooperation among these countries, even countries that did not previously have particularly warm relations with each other. Therefore, the correct analysis carried out in connection with our policy in the world recently and the high assessment of our activities fully reflect the reality. The results of the second Karabakh war also created new realities for the region. New opportunities for cooperation have emerged in the region. Important conditions have been created to ensure long-term peace. At the same time, new opportunities have emerged for our country to enter a new stage,” the head of state said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia reports 355 new cases of COVID-19 cases for March 6
Georgia reports 355 new cases of COVID-19 cases for March 6
2021 Index of Economic Freedom: Georgia 12th in world and 7th in Europe
2021 Index of Economic Freedom: Georgia 12th in world and 7th in Europe
Chinese investors have major potential for attracting cargoes to Georgian Anaklia seaport
Chinese investors have major potential for attracting cargoes to Georgian Anaklia seaport
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
We turned Azerbaijan into country enjoying great authority, respect in international arena - President Aliyev Politics 13:24
We are a country that creates realities - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:20
Program I announced after presidential elections is being implemented, we are consistently achieving our goals - President Aliyev Politics 13:16
Many important events taken place in life of country in three years since sixth congress of New Azerbaijan Party - President Aliyev Politics 13:14
Reps of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visit Fuzuli airport's construction area Politics 13:10
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 6 Uzbekistan 12:59
U.S. Embassy Announces 2021-2023 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism US 12:52
Georgia reports 355 new cases of COVID-19 cases for March 6 Georgia 12:31
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zangilan's Garadere village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 12:06
Democrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session US 11:31
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on International Women's Day Politics 11:25
Iran's Revolutionary Guard has disrupted airplane hijacking attempt Politics 10:32
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan start visits to liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 10:09
Iranian currency rates for March 6 Finance 10:08
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's Separate Combined Arms Army holding live-fire training classes (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 10:08
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs continues to support self-employment program Economy 10:01
COVAX delivers over 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 20 countries - WHO World 09:00
Interest-free funding regulation may boost Turkey's home sales Finance 08:38
Iran records 0.8% economic growth under sanctions, pandemic Iran 08:21
2021 Index of Economic Freedom: Georgia 12th in world and 7th in Europe Georgia 08:16
Electricity consumption in February amounted to 1.6 bln kWh in Kyrgyzstan Economy 08:13
Chinese investors have major potential for attracting cargoes to Georgian Anaklia seaport Construction 07:30
Belgium announces phased plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions Europe 07:03
More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw ICT 06:32
U.S. detained nearly 100,000 migrants at Mexico border in February US 05:48
Number of German enterprises in Uzbekistan increases in last four years Business 05:10
Spike in Canada exports to U.S. leads to surprise January trade surplus Economy 04:21
Brazil working with Biden on climate, Amazon deforestation - foreign minister Other News 03:18
Luxembourg ratifies protocol on tax agreement with Russia Economy 02:25
U.S., Britain announce 4-month tariff suspension in aircraft subsidy dispute Transport 01:39
Aeroflot to make flights to Seychelles from April 2 Transport 00:41
Kazakh MFA talks great importance of developing relations with Turkic-speaking countries Kazakhstan 5 March 23:58
Georgia expands list of countries from which tourists can travel to country Transport 5 March 23:37
Iran to hold talks with EAEU soon Iran 5 March 23:23
Pfizer vaccine to arrive in Georgia in the week of March 22 - seputy health minister Georgia 5 March 22:50
Turkey registers more than 11 302 new coronavirus cases Turkey 5 March 22:47
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink agreement to step up cooperation in healthcare Uzbekistan 5 March 22:32
Wind energy replaces coal as Germany's biggest energy source in 2020 Economy 5 March 22:21
National Bank of Kazakhstan adopts several anti-crisis measures during COVID-19 pandemic Finance 5 March 22:00
Azerbaijani FM, head of Baku office of CE exchange views on development of new action plan for cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 5 March 20:54
Norwegian company discloses amount of investments made in Azerbaijan Economy 5 March 19:04
BSEC countries discuss impact of pandemic on tourism sector Society 5 March 18:53
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold, Chem Trade company sign contract Finance 5 March 18:53
Georgia-Ireland Council to be important chain for strengthening bilateral economic relations Business 5 March 18:28
Uzbekneftegaz, Uzbek-Chinese JV talk prospects for co-op in oil, gas industry Oil&Gas 5 March 18:27
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 5 March 18:26
World Bank may support Azerbaijan in fight against COVID-19 Finance 5 March 18:25
Azerbaijan names volume of compulsory non-life insurance market in Jan.2021 Finance 5 March 18:25
Swiss plan free coronavirus tests for population Europe 5 March 17:55
Liberated Azerbaijani lands have great potential in winemaking Business 5 March 17:53
Azerbaijan may apply quarantine measures if COVID-19 infections continue to increase Society 5 March 17:36
UK watchdog looks to 'open banking' apps to help boost competition Europe 5 March 17:27
Georgian mobile operators see decrease in total revenues for 2020 ICT 5 March 17:23
Georgia plans to build hanger in Telavi airport for private jets Construction 5 March 17:20
Chevron to buy out Noble Midstream in all-stock $1.32 billion deal US 5 March 17:14
Azerbaijani State Security Service shares grief of death of Turkish servicemen Politics 5 March 17:14
Azerbaijan eyes to start employment promotion activities in liberated areas Society 5 March 17:12
Armenia once again demonstrates that it is far from sound thinking - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 5 March 17:10
Initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes new contribution to protection of world and religious heritage in Vatican (PHOTO) Politics 5 March 17:06
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Aghdam's Taghybayli village (VIDEO) Politics 5 March 16:59
Kazakhstan offers Uzbekistan to consider launching production of Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 5 March 16:56
Mehriban Aliyeva appointed as first deputy chairperson of New Azerbaijan Party Politics 5 March 16:49
First website of sign language dictionary to be developed in Azerbaijan Society 5 March 16:43
Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project discussed at “Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New Opportunities for Cooperation” event (PHOTO) Economy 5 March 16:37
Turkey’s activity on Turkmenistan’s state commodity exchange in Feb. 2021 Business 5 March 16:35
Iranian parliament approves increase of salaries Society 5 March 16:27
Baku International Sea Trade Port expanding co-op with in Netherlands Economy 5 March 16:15
Azerbaijan's internet provider eyes to expand coverage of communication services ICT 5 March 16:05
Trade takes up largest share in total turnover of Georgia's business sector Business 5 March 16:04
Volume of Azerbaijani Depository Center's Feb. 2021 bond payments revealed Finance 5 March 16:00
Volume of business sector turnover up in Georgia Business 5 March 15:48
Italian companies eye returning to Iranian energy market Business 5 March 15:43
Azercell reveals the “Victory Year”s results Society 5 March 15:34
Main share of industrial production volume in Baku accounts for extractive sector Business 5 March 15:32
Azerbaijan records decrease in Jan. 2021 population's bank deposits Finance 5 March 15:21
Five impressive facts about OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 5 March 15:20
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen state commodity exchange for Feb. 2021 Business 5 March 15:13
Kazakhstan to hold auctions for selection of flexible generation projects Oil&Gas 5 March 15:12
Azerbaijan's police officers find munitions in liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Society 5 March 15:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 5 Society 5 March 15:06
Reliability of Azerbaijani data center confirmed by int’l certification institute Economy 5 March 15:06
Iran receives third batch of Sputnik V vaccine Society 5 March 15:03
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 6 Oil&Gas 5 March 15:01
Azerbaijan confirms 175 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 5 March 14:52
Kazakh Kazatomprom to hold additional auction on its solar energy assets Oil&Gas 5 March 14:28
Turkmenistan considers promoting expansion of partnership opportunities within ECO Business 5 March 14:27
Hungary eyes increasing medicines supply to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 March 14:24
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP over helicopter crash Politics 5 March 14:23
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy highlights country's progress in terms of economic freedom Business 5 March 14:12
Australia resumes postal communication with Turkmenistan Business 5 March 14:11
Azerbaijan holds auction for public property facilities Business 5 March 14:10
Volkswagen core brand to accelerate electric vehicle shift Europe 5 March 13:55
Kazakh airlines launch new flight to Uzbekistan Transport 5 March 13:51
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprombank co-op to increase hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 5 March 13:51
Investment in development of Chabahar Port continues Transport 5 March 13:50
Britain starts formal countdown in 'final chapter' of Libor Europe 5 March 13:49
Volume of food products sold in trade network of Azerbaijan’s Baku city increases Business 5 March 13:40
Maritime India Summit-2021 celebrates ‘Chabahar Day’ Other News 5 March 13:34
Egyptair to replace Sinai Air on Tel Aviv - Cairo route Israel 5 March 13:27
US experts visit war-torn areas of Azerbaijan's Tartar (PHOTOS) Politics 5 March 13:26
All news