We turned Azerbaijan into country enjoying great authority, respect in international arena - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

We are doing all this work consistently, and if we look at our history of the last 17 years, we can see that goals were defined, that they were defined correctly, that we achieved these goals and then defined new goals, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Thus, we ensured sustainable development in both political and economic spheres, turned Azerbaijan into a country enjoying great authority and respect in the international arena, and met our main objective – the restoration of territorial integrity,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The New Azerbaijan Party is associated with the name of great leader Heydar Aliyev. The party was established around Heydar Aliyev. His political experience, knowledge, service to the people, true patriotism displayed during his work in Nakhchivan, and devotion to his people rallied the progressive people of Azerbaijan around him. Of course, the work he did in the 1970s and early 1980s played an important part here. I have said many times and members of the party know this, as should the younger generation, that when Heydar Aliyev began to lead Azerbaijan in 1969, the Azerbaijan Republic was one of the most backward republics of the Soviet Union in all respects. In 1982, as a result of Heydar Aliyev’s activities, we occupied one of the leading positions. If two republics were donors for others, Azerbaijan was one of them. The work he did at the time made it possible to achieve significant development, revitalize the industry, agriculture, and light industry. People remember that time. In addition, Heydar Aliyev's resolve, courage, and wisdom, his constant contacts with the people, the merciless fight against corruption and bribery rightfully earned him great sympathy among the people,” the head of state said.