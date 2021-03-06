Country was in absolutely uncontrollable state during PFPA-Musavat tandem - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

The country was in an absolutely uncontrollable state. The old party nomenklatura turned out to be completely paralyzed, the PFPA-Musavat tandem, which had come to power illegally, robbed and destroyed the country, sold gasoline to Armenia despite the ongoing war, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“People were appointed to all positions for a bribe. Moreover, they were random people, crooks. I have repeatedly talked about this – notice who governed Azerbaijan, people of what morality and knowledge,” President Aliyev said.

“Like the people who came to power in Armenia in 2018, they destroyed the country and eventually brought us to the brink of the abyss. Could the Azerbaijani people tolerate this? Of course not! This was the historical necessity of establishing the New Azerbaijan Party,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“At that time, patriotic people, the well-known “91”, showed courage and national thinking and, despite repressions, turned to the great leader. This required a lot of courage because laws did not exist then and everyone could do whatever they wanted. Law enforcement agencies unreasonably detained and beat up people, insulted them on the air. Complete anarchy, chaos, and arbitrariness were pervasive. They killed, maimed, and detained whoever they wanted. Such was the picture at the time. The supposedly democratic Popular Front introduced censorship. Censorship was introduced by them at that time. At that time, whoever raised a voice of objection was beaten up or killed. Why was the founding congress of the New Azerbaijan Party held in Nakhchivan? They didn’t allow it to be held in Baku. They were so afraid of the phenomenon of Heydar Aliyev and so aware of their own insignificance essence that they knew that if the congress was held in Baku, their power would come to an end because the people's hatred for them had crossed all boundaries,” the head of state said.