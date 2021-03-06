Today Armenia shies away from cooperation, we will force them - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Today Armenia shies away from cooperation, attempts to hamper the implementation of the Zangazur corridor. But it won't succeed. We will make them. We will force them. We will achieve our goals, just as we drove them out of our lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“But what benefit could cooperation with Armenia bring to us back then? None of course! So many times we were told to let representatives of the civil society meet. There were such meetings at one time. But we saw that the main essence was being left out – as if there was no war as if there was no Khojaly genocide as if our refugees and displaced persons were not expelled from their native lands by the Armenians, as if our homes and mosques were not destroyed. How can we forget this? So many times attempts were made to convince us that oil pipelines pass through the territory of Armenia. When I rejected this, the financing of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline was delayed by one year. At that time, we needed loans. Leading international financial institutions did not issue loans for a whole year to force us to do this. I said if they don’t give loans, then it is not necessary, we will find the resources ourselves,” the head of state said.